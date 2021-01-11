Mary Kling Stoltzfus finally met her Savior face to face on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. The last of her generation, she rejoined her sisters Cora Jean, Libby, Jane and Joanne, and her brothers Gordie and Frederick at the Ultimate Kling Reunion in Heaven.
The daughter of Elmer and Edna Kling, Mary was born in 1930 and raised in Intercourse. In her senior year she rode the bus to J. P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster where she excelled in business studies. Upon her graduation she went to work for Louis S. May, Esq. In 1954 she married Aaron Stoltzfus, Jr., and they had four children: Jeffrey, Lisa, Patricia, and Mark. When they were all in school, she began her career as a secretary at the elementary schools in the Pequea Valley School District, first at Leacock, then Salisbury, and finally at Paradise.
Mary was kind and fun-loving. She played the piano beautifully and often accompanied the Kling Sisters when they sang together. She was pianist in the churches she attended, and was recently honored for her 30+ years of service at Intercourse United Methodist Church. She loved music, and her children have a fond memory of her dancing to Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. Birds held a special place in her heart, and she kept the feeders full year-round. She also enjoyed walking, reading, traveling to just about anywhere, going to Wildwood Crest with her sisters, attending community concerts and working in her flowerbeds.
Her family grew over the years to include the spouses of Jeff, Lisa and Patti (Suriya Chaisayan, Joe Fisher, and Kevin McCarty), grandchildren (Jeffrey and Jacob Stoltzfus, Brandon and Joseph Fisher, and Tyler and Matthew McCarty), and great-grandchildren (Connor, Liam, Sheamus and Ellie McCarty). She loved and prayed for them every day and often had them over for a delicious dinner which was sure to include chicken casserole, applesauce and corn which she had frozen, ham balls from Yoders, and her signature dish, cracker pudding. And dinner was never complete without ice cream, which had to be Turkey Hill All Natural!
But the sweetest thing in her life was her relationship with Jesus, whom she loved because He first loved her, the knowledge of which brings great comfort to the family and friends she left behind. We love and miss you, Mom, but as you always said, "We'll see you before soon!"
Private graveside services will be held at the Intercourse United Methodist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
