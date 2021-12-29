Mary Kay McMichael Funeral Service will be at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. There will be an additional viewing on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
