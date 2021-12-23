Mary Kay McMichael, 60, of Manheim, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went to heaven on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Forney and Catherine Eckman Longenecker. Mary Kay was the loving wife of Jeffrey L. McMichael and they observed their 38th wedding anniversary in October of this year.
She was a faithful partner at LCBC, Manheim Campus; and served as a Sunday school teacher and volunteered with food ministry throughout the church. In 1983 Mary Kay graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science. For many years she was employed as a Microbiologist by the Hershey Food Corporation. Mary Kay also enjoyed driving school bus for the former Rufus K. Geib Bus Service, in the Manheim Central School District. She grew up helping on the family farm in her early years. Her interests included: family vacations to the beach, crossword puzzles, cooking, and reading. Mary Kay had a deep passion and love for her family, church, and children of all ages. She was a Godly woman and had a servant’s heart, devoted to helping others throughout her life.
Surviving in addition to her husband Jeff, are two daughters: Katie wife of Ian Dimka, of Annapolis, MD, Kari wife of Brian King of Manheim, a grandson, Shepard Dimka, three sisters: Cathy wife of Dave Stehman of Manheim, Carole wife of Mike Manderewicz of Leola, Audrey Maisel fiancée of Patrick Huber of Columbia, MD, and a brother, John husband of Sandy Longenecker of Ephrata.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary Kay’s funeral at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM. There will be an additional viewing on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Longenecker Brethren Cemetery, Lititz. To send the on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
