Mary Kathryn Weaver, 83, of Ephrata, peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born in Ephrata Twp. to the late Elmer M. and Ada K. (Burkholder) Zimmerman.
She was a member of Alive Church, formerly Ephrata Mennonite Church and participated in many Bible study and prayer groups.
Mary Kathryn worked for many years at Weaver's Market, The Artworks at Doneckers, Ephrata Hospital cafeteria and as a kind and tireless caregiver to many. She volunteered hundreds of hours through the Ephrata Cancer Center, Wellspan Ephrata hospital and Mennonite Central Committee. She was happiest spending time with her family and grandchildren baking goodies like cookies and dinner rolls. She also loved to share her passion for plants, quilting, knitting and other needlecrafts.
Mary Kathryn is survived by eight children, Stanley, Lady Lake, FL; Sharon, wife of the late Ken Smith, New Holland; Linda, wife of Barry Balmer, North Myrtle Beach, SC; Doris, wife of Tony Kenneff, Manheim; Barbara Singer, Bali; Roy, husband of Lori (Harden) Weaver, Ephrata; Kathy, wife of Steve Myers, Annville; Carolyn, wife of Walter Migliori, Pequea; 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a large extended family including her former husband Clarence H. Weaver. She also opened her heart and home to Melody (Christ) Karick and Oz Christ. Her surviving siblings include Esther Mae, wife of the late Ron Fox, Narvon; Mervin Zimmerman, husband of Pearl (Heilinger), East Earl; Harry Zimmerman, husband of Debbie (Boyce), New Holland and Ada Naomi, wife of John Shirk, Denver, and sisters-in-law, Vera Zimmerman, Stevens and Anna Mary Zimmerman, East Earl.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Harlan, Elmer, and David Zimmerman and a sister, Evelyn Sensenig.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Weaverland Mennonite cemetery.
To honor Mary Kathryn's life and service please consider a contribution in her memory to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501 or Ephrata Community Health Foundation, MEMO: Cancer Center, 722 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
As Mom often said, "All is well."
