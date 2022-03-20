Mary Kathryn (Miller) Sweigart, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the age of 96.
Born in Hahnstown, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Mary (Gehman) Miller. She was the wife of the late Leon W. Sweigart who passed away November 8, 2005. They were married 58 years.
She was a member of Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and pianist for many years.
She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1943. After graduation she worked in an office for Dr. Baum and New Holland Machine, also in the cafeteria for the Ephrata Area School District and then retired from Spring Glen Fresh Foods. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and being outside.
Kathryn is survived by her very loving family which includes two sons and a daughter, Vernon E., husband of Diana (Roland) Sweigart, Randolph L., husband of Lisa (Bischoff) Sweigart, Nancy E. Sweigart; five grandchildren, Melissa, wife of Todd Waddell, Mark Sweigart, Shawn, husband of Heather Sweigart, Jennifer, wife of Brad Nolt, Matthew Sweigart; nine great-grandchildren, Austin Sweigart, Kyle Sweigart, Michael Fry, Jamie, husband of Carli Fry, Kaylee Sweigart, companion of Matt Klaussen, Amanda Nolt, Sarah Nolt, Emma Nolt, Rachael Waddell; five great-great-grandchildren, Cadence, Maverick, Jameson, Fox and Beau, and one niece.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John G. Miller and C. Gehman Miller and a great-grandson, Nicholas Shawn Sweigart.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM with Reverend Dan Allen officiating. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Kathryn's memory may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19140.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
