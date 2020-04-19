Mary Kathryn (Landvater) Eberly, 85, of Mount Joy, passed away quietly on April 13, 2020 at home under Hospice Care, and was surrounded by her family and two faithful and loving caregivers. Born in Mount Joy on Dec. 14, 1934 she was the daughter of the late Howard R. and Mary Jane (Greenawalt) Landvater. Mary Kathryn was married to Jay M. Eberly for 64 years prior to his passing on July 6, 2019.
Mary Kathryn graduated from Mount High School in 1952. She was a bookkeeper, teller & secretary at the First National Bank & Trust Company in Mount Joy from 1952-1956. Mary Kathryn was a self-employed seamstress for many years as well as a bookkeeper for an independent grocer. She retired in 1997 as Middle School secretary from Donegal School District after 23 years of service.
Volunteering was very important to Mary Kathryn. She was secretary/treasurer for the Mount Joy Area Historical Society for 22 years. She was secretary/treasurer for the Red Rose Antique Auto Club, treasurer of the Henry Eberle Cemetery Association and the Eberly Family Cemetery. In 2001 she was tri-chairperson of the Mount Joy Sesquicentennial celebration. Mary Kathryn served on the Mount Joy High School Alumni Committee and was a founding member of the Taste of Mount Joy car show.
In addition she was the newsletter editor for the Lancaster Sewing Network and the Red Rose Quilt Guild. She was a volunteer tour guide at Landis Valley Farm Museum for several years, and while there Mary Kathryn learned how to spin wool into yarn.
Sewing was a passion of Mary Kathryn's. She began sewing at age 11 and made many clothes for her family. Among her many talents were tatting, knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, counted cross stitch and quilting. She made many hand-quilted quilts for her family as well as dozens of wall quilts. She was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her family's genealogy. Mary Kathryn was always busy – doing jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, working on the computer and learning new software programs. She always looked forward to spring when she could be in her yard to weed and prepare the beds for new plants. Above all she enjoyed being with her family and taking care of her granddaughter, Morgan, when she was young.
Mary Kathryn is survived by two daughters Brenda L. Kready, married to David Kready and Linda L. Eberly, both of Mount Joy; a granddaughter Morgan Elizabeth Kready, Mount Joy; a brother Robert, wife of Kathleen (Wenger) of Hanover; a sister, Joan, wife of Barry Goldstein of Denver, CO; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Kahler) Landvater of West Caldwell, NJ; Donna, wife of Dave Lambert, of Hampton, VA and many nieces and nephews. Mary Kathryn was preceded in death by grandson, Aaron Michael Kready, a brother, John H. Landvater and a half-sister, Jennie Hixon.
Due to current health public guidelines, services for Mary Kathryn will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Private interment will be in Henry Eberle Cemetery.
