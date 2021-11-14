Mary Kathryn (Kaye) Pulkrabek, 77, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Born in Warren, OH, she was the daughter of the late Milton Day Baughman, Jr. and Jeanne Louise Whiting Baughman.
Kaye received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from Purdue University in 1966. She was a member of Alpha Xi Delta Sorority.
After college graduation, Kaye worked as a speech pathologist in a public school system in Cincinnati, OH. She met her future husband, the late Larry Pulkrabek, at that time and they married on August 17, 1968. They moved to Lancaster where Larry became a member of the legal department of Armstrong and Kaye worked for the School District of Lancaster. They had a son, Ross Whiting in 1972 and adopted a daughter, Loring Elizabeth in 1980.
In addition to her family, Kaye felt her greatest accomplishments were as an advocate for children. She organized a petition drive in 1985 that resulted in Manheim Township buying Skyline and Overlook pools. Her work as a member of Friends of Township Schools resulted in a board majority that moved the High School project forward. As a member of Citizens for Effective Government, she ensured that the Board of Commissioners had enough pro votes to build the library. As a member of Township United, she worked to elect a school board who would make a new Middle School a reality. Together with fellow residents, she returned Community Day to Manheim Township.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the Manheim Township Community Center Fund, 1840 Municipal Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
