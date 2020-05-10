Mary Kathryn Habecker, 84, of East Hempfield Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Kathryn (Graybill) Leakway. Mary Kathryn was the beloved wife of Jay R. Habecker, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage this past September.
Mary Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She dearly loved her large extended family, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, Graham and Sophie. She was a devoted Christian and spent time each day reading her Bible and sharing her faith. After graduating from Penn Manor High School, Mary Kathryn worked as an executive assistant for various companies, including at Hempfield High School and the former Hamilton Bank, retiring after many years of service at the bank. Mary Kathryn was kind, thoughtful and tender-hearted and she loved reading and creating a warm, welcoming environment for family in her home.
Along with her husband, Mary Kathryn is survived by her children, Kathy Gaddes and her husband Andrew of St. Davids, PA, and Keith Habecker of Lancaster, as well as her grandchildren, Graham Christian Gaddes and Sophie Kathryn Gaddes. Also surviving are her sisters, Geraldine Cepluch (Don) of Cincinnati, Gloria Fisher (Jere) of Elizabethtown, Marilyn Geib (Don) of Maytown, and Christine O'Connor (Art) of Lancaster, and her brothers Leslie Leakway (Sandy) of Manheim and Ken Leakway (Linda) of Manheim. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Donald Leakway, and his wife Ann.
Due to current health concerns and restrictions, services for Mary Kathryn will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Her final resting place will be at Rohrerstown Mennonite Cemetery, where graveside services will take place at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
