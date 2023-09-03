Mary Kathryn George, 81, of Lancaster, passed away at Neffsville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday August 25, 2023. She was born in Scotland, CT, the daughter of the late Joseph John George and Virginia Mary (Labeck) George.
A 1959 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Mary worked at the former Singing Needles and Flexsteel Industries. Mary used her seamstress skills to do needlepoint and sew costumes for plays.
She was a parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where she assisted in counting the collection. Mary was kind and generous toward her family and friends.
Mary is survived by her brother, Anthony J. George, nephew Joseph M. George, cousins, and her godchild Jihan Owens-Tyler. Her brother Joseph F. George preceded Mary in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place 10 AM Thursday, September 7, 2023, with The Rev. Brian T. Olkowski as Celebrant, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. Mary's family will receive guests from 9-10 AM. Private interment in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery.
