Mary Katherine "Kitty" Puffenberger, 85, of Elizabethtown, PA, passed from this life on July 12, 2022, at Masonic Health Care Center. Born in Waynesboro, VA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Esther V. Pence Garber. She was the wife of Dr. William V. "Bill" Puffenberger for 64 years. They were married on March 1, 1958, in the Bridgewater (VA) Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to On Earth Peace, Box 183, 601 Main Street, New Windsor, MD 21776.