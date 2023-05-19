Mary K. Zook, age 74, of 362 S. Vintage Road, Paradise, passed away on Wednesday. May 17, 2023 at home. She was the wife of David S. Zook. Born in Gap, she was the daughter of the late Christ R. and Mary King Glick. Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 5 children: Annie, at home, Barbie wife of Amos K. Stoltzfus of Parkesburg, Samuel husband of Fannie Blank Zook, Leroy husband of Sadie Stoltzfus Zook, both of Paradise, Dora wife of Benuel S. Riehl of Paxinos, 28 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 brother, Elmer husband of Fannie Zook Glick of Gap, 3 sisters: Emma wife of the late John King of Gordonville, Nancy wife of the late Christ Stoltzfus of Drumore, Barbara wife of Ben Esh of Newburg, and 4 sisters-in-law: Katie Glick of Bird in Hand, Eunice Glick of Leola, Janet Glick of Bird in Hand, and Sadie Glick of Coatesville. She was preceded in death by a daughter Nancy Ann, infant son, son Christian, grandson Marlin James Riehl, brothers Melvin, Ben, David and Christian Glick, sister Dora Glick Zook and brothers-in-law Jerry Zook, John King, and Christian Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be held at the home of Leroy G. Zook, 1716 Mine Road, Paradise, on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
