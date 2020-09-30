Mary K. (Zimmerman) Witmer, 93, Richland, PA, passed peacefully to her eternal home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Mary was born in Ephrata, PA on September 7, 1927 to the late Clayton and Lizzie Martin.
Mary was a loving and dedicated mother to six sons, one stepson and six stepdaughters. She was also a loving and caring grandmother to many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Mary served in various ministries in the church, which included sewing circles and supporting her husband in ministry. She was known for her smile, laugh and humor. She created many projects on her sewing machine and quilting frame that were shared with her family and many organizations.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul M. Zimmerman, her second husband Paul M. Witmer, one sister Edna Martin, 5 brothers: Harvey, Ammon, Alan, Ellis, and Aaron Martin, a daughter-in-law Crystal Zimmerman (Jay), a stepdaughter Janet Peifer (Elvin), a step granddaughter Lori Peifer, and a great-granddaughter Morgan Yiengst. Surviving are siblings John Martin and Nora High.
Surviving are sons: Carl Zimmerman (Mae), Richland, Marvin Zimmerman (Beverly), Reading, Lester Zimmerman (Erma), New Holland, Roy Zimmerman (Carolyn), Lebanon, Jay Zimmerman (Crystal, deceased), Schaefferstown, Gary Zimmerman (Julie), Lititz, one stepson Dick Witmer (Nancy), Manheim, six stepdaughters: Mary Ellen Witmer of East Petersburg, Jean Stauffer (Dick), State College, Doris Fahnestock (Dale), Lancaster, Barb Brubaker (John), Buhl, ID, Elizabeth Witmer (Scott Kepnes), Merrimack, NH, Rose Wichterman (Bob), Powder Springs, GA. Mary is also survived by 24 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, 30 step grandchildren, 47 step great-grandchildren and 3 step great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Clauser Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042. Public viewing 9:00-10:30am followed by funeral service, 10:30am. Public graveside service will be at Myerstown Mennonite Church, 624 N. College St., Myerstown, PA 17067, following the funeral service. clauserfh.com
