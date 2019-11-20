Mary K. Wenger

Mary Kathryn Wenger, 89, formerly of Manheim, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Landis Homes. Born in New Danville, she was the daughter of the late Elmer R. and E. Elizabeth (Hersh) Heller. She was wife of Arthur D. Wenger with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. A seamstress, she operated Mary K. Draperies in Manheim. She was a member of Erisman Mennonite Church, and the Farm Women Club #27.
In addition to her husband, she will be lovingly missed by: 5 children, Nelson married to Alma (Becker) Wenger, Manheim, Joyce E. Wenger, Larry married to Eileen (Diffenderfer) Wenger, Delmar married to Rita (Lentz) Wenger, all of Lancaster, Rosie married to Dwight Rohrer, Manheim; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her grandson, Duane Wenger; her brother, Elvin Heller; her sister, Anne Shreiner Landis.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 PM from the Landis Homes West Bethany Chapel, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The family will visit with friends on Friday, November 22nd from 5 to 7 PM and immediately following the service on Saturday, all at the West Bethany Chapel. Private interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Erisman Mennonite Church Sewing Circle, 8 S. Erisman Rd., Manheim, PA 17545, or the Landis Homes Caring Fund. Furman's – Leola