Mary K. Weaver, 82, of New Holland, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 12 after a lengthy illness. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Daniel N. and Mary S. Good. She was the wife of Irwin W. Weaver with whom she shared over 63 years of marriage.
She was a member of South Hinkletown Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 11 children: Anna Mary, wife of Paul Sauder of Denver, Linda, wife of Dale Martin of Ephrata, Irwin, Jr., husband of Frances (Hoover) Weaver of Memphis, MO, James, husband of Wanda (Hursh) Weaver of Lititz, Thomas, husband of Nadine (Martin) Weaver of New Holland, Barbara, wife of Jason Martin of Bernville, Ruth, wife of Abner Martin of Mount Joy, Alta, wife of Kevin High of Lititz, Mabel, wife of Richard Martin of Reinholds, Andrew, husband of Mary Jane (Hoover) Weaver of Memphis, MO, and Rose, wife of George Weaver III of New Holland, 54 grandchildren, 98 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Mattie, wife of LaVern Zwally of Stevens.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, two great-grandchildren, four brothers: Samuel, Eli, Noah, and David Good, and three infant brothers.
Funeral services will be held at S. Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 575 E. Farmersville Rd., New Holland on Friday, August 20 at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 19 from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd, Ephrata.
Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »