Mary K. Stoltzfus, age 96, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, near Manheim, PA. She was born in Gordonville, PA, on June 29, 1924 to Jacob N. and Rachel King Beiler. She married John S. Stoltzfus in 1947; he preceded her in death in 2002. She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church in Gladys, VA.
Mary is survived by her 6 children: Elmer (Fannie Glick) of East Earl, PA; Jacob (Anna Mary Smoker) of Brownstown, PA; Katie (late Albert Mast) of Leon, IA; Lavina (Melvin Miller) of Staunton, VA; John Mark (Brenda Nissley) of Steels Tavern, VA; Naaman (Elsie Steiner) of Gladys, VA; 22 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, her sister Rachel (Amos) Stoltzfus of Gap, PA and her brother Noah (Lydia Zook) Beiler of Narvon, PA.
She was preceded in death by 2 grandchildren: Angela Mast and J.D. Stoltzfus; brothers: Jonathan, Jacob, and Omar; and sisters: Lizzie Miller, Annie Beiler, and Sarah Stoltzfus.
A funeral service will be held at Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon, PA on Tuesday, January 5 at 12 noon with a viewing at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. There will also be a funeral service held at Bethel Mennonite Church, 5946 Brookneal Hwy, Gladys, VA on Wednesday, January 6 at 4 p.m. with a viewing at the church from 3 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining Bethel Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
