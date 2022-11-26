Mary K. Stoltzfus, age 49, of 5578A Street Road, Kirkwood, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Born in Bird in Hand, she was the daughter of John S. and Lydia L. King Stoltzfus. Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was preceded in death by a sister Katie K. late wife of Roy L. Stoltzfus of Kirkwood and a stillborn sister.
Funeral service will be Saturday, November 26 at 11 a.m. at the home of Jeff Lapp, 5602 Street Road, Kirkwood with interment in the Fishers Amish Cemetery.
Friends may call at the late home, 5578 Street Road, Kirkwood, from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
