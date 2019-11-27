Mary K. Mummert, 94, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born, Tuesday, August 11, 1925 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of Abram and Gertrude (Shank) Sweigart. She was the wife of Clarence S. Mummert, Sr. who passed away in 1995.
Mary was a member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown. She retired from AMP, Inc. in 1986 where she was a supervisor. She enjoyed sewing, making her own clothes, knitting and crocheting.
Mary is survived by her son Clarence S. (Chuck) Mummert, Jr. (Mayor of Elizabethtown) and wife Linda of Elizabethtown; a grandson Duane Michael Mummert and wife Sara of Wellsville; a granddaughter Heather Dunsford and husband David of Smyrna, TN, and three grandchildren: Sarah, Emily and Ian.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will take place in Goods Mennonite Cemetery, Elizabethtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com