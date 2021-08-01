Mary K. McDennis

Mary K. (Hassler) McDennis, 90, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville, where she resided since January. She was also a former resident of Keystone Villa in Ephrata. Born in Adamstown, Mary was a twin daughter of the late Wayne and Gertrude (Fitterling) Hassler and the devoted wife of 48 years to LeRoy McDennis until his passing in 2003.
Mary worked at the Bollman Hat Company until 1980. She was a lifetime member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown. She loved the small town where she was born and raised, collecting many local antiques and knickknacks of Adamstown and the surrounding area. Years ago, Mary and LeRoy would travel together, visiting great destinations such as Hawaii. She enjoyed breakfast with her friends at Weaver's Market, ice cream at Boehringer's Drive In, and watching a Phillies game.
Mary is survived by her son, Thomas A. Hassler, husband of Joyce (Mehle) of Wernersville and a grandson, Brion W. Hassler (Kayley Latshaw), three great-grandchildren, Bowen, Layla, & Colton.
In addition to her husband, Mary was predeceased by her twin sister, Martha (Hassler) Firestone and her brother, Bertram Hassler
A viewing will be held Tues., Aug. 3rd from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Center, Inc., 34 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown (Stevens), PA, where the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA 19501. www.goodfuneral.com