Mary K. (Lapp) Stoltzfus, 63, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at home. She was the wife of the late Jacob R. Stoltzfus. Born in Myerstown on January 11, 1958, she was daughter of the late Isaac M. Lapp and Annie Z. King Lapp of Lebanon. Mary was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are nine children, Elam husband of Martha Glick of Myerstown; Miriam wife of Eli Lantz of Myerstown; Samuel husband of Martha Stoltzfus of Myerstown; Lorraine wife of Mervin Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; Annie Jean wife of Elam Lee Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; John husband of Miriam Glick of Myerstown; Matthew husband of Marianne Stoltzfus of Newmanstown; Glenn husband of Lydia Ann Beiler of Myerstown; Steven Wayne at home; 19 grandchildren; brother, Samuel Lapp of Myerstown; sisters, Rachel wife of the late Stephen Lantz of Lebanon; Fannie wife of Reuben Stoltzfus of Myerstown; Miriam wife of John Stoltzfus of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 1:00 DST at the late home, 330 S. Ramona Road, Lebanon, PA. Viewing on Tuesday from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Wednesday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the residence. Interment at Lapp
Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
