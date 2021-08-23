Mary K. Keener, 92, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 21, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elizabethtown, PA to the late Irvin K. and Anna (Gish) Shearer. Mary was the loving wife of Harold L. Keener, her childhood sweetheart, to whom she was married for 72 years.
She is survived by eight children: Herb (Barb Gall) of Columbia; Carolyn (Leon) Hoover of Fresno, CA; Joyce (Nelson) Weaver of New Holland; Steve (Marilyn Musser) of Mount Joy; Willy (Barb Miller) of Elizabethtown; Jeff (Cathy Brubaker) of Mount Joy; Kathy (Stan) Keener Shantz of Lancaster; and Julie (Pete) Newman of Sidney, British Columbia, Canada.
Mary has 23 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Helen Hess of Washington Boro and Anna Dorothy Damon (Dick), of Bozeman, MT and one brother, John Shearer (Vel), of Lititz.
She was a lifelong member of Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, where she was actively involved in many activities, including Sewing Circle, teaching Sunday school and the kitchen committee. She was happiest in her kitchen, where she shared her gift of hospitality with many who enjoyed her delicious meals. Mary always wanted to make sure everyone felt included around her table.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Mary volunteered at the Mennonite Home and later became employed there as a cook. Following her retirement, she volunteered at the Mount Joy ReUzit Shop and Love INC. She was truly in her element when she was serving others.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, August 25 from 4–6:00 pm at Elizabethtown Mennonite Church, 300 South Spruce Street, Elizabethtown, PA. The funeral will follow at 6:00 pm. Masks are encouraged. Burial will be private at Bossler Mennonite Cemetery. Contributions in Mary's memory can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee (mcc.org), 21 South 12th Street, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA, 17501-0500 or Hospice For All Seasons, (hospiceforallseasons.org), 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Thursday morning, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
