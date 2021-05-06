Mary K. Iovino

Mary Iovino, 40, of Manheim Township, passed away at home Thursday, April 29, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in DELCO PA, she was the daughter of Justine (Mogan) Maggio and the late Paul Maggio. Mary was the loving and supportive wife of Brian Iovino, and they celebrated 17 years of marriage this past December.
Mary graduated from Interboro High School and Millersville University, where she earned her Master's Degree in Educational Leadership and attained her Principal Certification. She taught 7th and 8th grade math for several years in the Penn Manor School District until 2009 when she became a full time stay at home Mom. Mary was a true minimalist; grateful for what she had and never needing anything of excess. She was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and sister and will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Along with her husband Brian, Mary's life will continue on in the hearts of her three loving daughters: Marin, Avery, and Skylar. Also surviving is her Mom; her siblings, Brian Maggio (Courtney) of Washington, Tom Maggio (Laura) of Colorado and Tricia McCune (Ryan) of Georgia; her mother and father-in-law, Stephen and Judith Iovino of Lititz; brothers-in-law Darren Iovino (Danielle) of Manheim, Matthew Iovino of Wyomissing and Mark Iovino of Lititz; as well as many nieces and nephews and her dearest friends, Nancie Camarota and Susan Umutesi.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4 PM on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, where the family will receive guests beginning at 2 PM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary's memory may be offered to the Lancaster Mennonite School, 2176 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com