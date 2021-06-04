Mary K. Hartz, 89 of New Oxford passed away peacefully at the Cross Keys Village Brethren Home on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Everyone who knew Mary will remember her radiant smile, her welcoming personality, and her love for the Lord, her family and others.
Mary was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Hartz, Jr., who passed away at age 88 on June 7, 2018, after celebrating 65 years of marriage. Mary is survived by two sons: Dr. Glenn A. Hartz and wife Pamela of Mansfield, Ohio and Galen E. Hartz and wife Donna Kime Hartz of Bendersville, PA. Two sons were predeceased: infant son, Frank E. Hartz, 1953 and Dr. Gary W. Hartz, 2010 at age 55. Gary is survived by his wife, Teri Wiss. There are three grandchildren: Ezra and Rosa Hartz of Idaho, Andrea and Peter Lombardo, of N.J. and Vanessa and Hank Fagnant of Colorado. There are seven great-grandchildren. Mary has five deceased brothers and five deceased sisters, and there are many living nieces and nephews.
Mary was born in Clay Township, Lancaster County to Leah and Clayton M. Kreider on December 24, 1931. She was a 1950 graduate of Warwick Township High School, Rothsville, PA. She spent her summers working for farmers near her home until she graduated from high school. Mary then worked for some time at the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital, and later as a long distance telephone operator in Lancaster, PA until her marriage to Robert Hartz in 1952. She enjoyed being a homemaker for her family in Biglerville, PA. When their sons started college, Mary took a school crossing guard job in Biglerville for six years and then became Guidance Secretary for Biglerville High School for twenty years. She retired at age 65.
As a young mother Mary taught a senior high girl's Sunday school class. She also enjoyed visiting shut-ins in their homes and nursing homes.
Mary served on the planning committee for starting the Ladies Prayer Breakfast in Gettysburg, PA. This was a Saturday morning monthly breakfast with a speaker and soloist for the program. There were seven committee members who took turns presiding at the meetings. Mary was on the committee for all forty two years that the meetings were held. Mamie Eisenhower was a special guest at a Saturday breakfast and also two luncheons to celebrate prayer breakfast anniversaries. The details of every breakfast were documented in books that were donated to the Adams County Historical Society.
For fifteen years Mary chose to walk the streets of her hometown of Biglerville to keep the town clean of weeds and litter. In honor of her service to the community, Mary received plaques from the Mayor of Biglerville Borough Council and from the Biglerville Garden Club.
Mary and Bob moved to Cross Keys Village, The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford, PA after living in Biglerville for 42 years. She worked part time in Hanover at Panera Bread for six years and also at Calvary Bible Church's daycare for four years. Mary was a volunteer in the canceled stamp program at Cross Keys Village serving more than 500 hours in a year. She also enjoyed visiting people in health care.
Mary loved to cook and entertain friends, neighbors and new acquaintances in her home. She was known to give her gifts of cooked goodies to others including her canned pickled beets as they were greatly enjoyed.
A funeral service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, June 9th at Calvary Bible Church; 603 Wilson Avenue; Hanover, PA 17331, phone # 717-632-3954. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Wednesday, prior to the service, from 10 AM until 12:45 PM.
The burial will be private, at the convenience of the family in the Gravel Hill Cemetery in Palmyra, PA in the Hartz family plot. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that gifts be given to Calvary Bible Church at the above address, or to CEF of Adams County Inc.; P.O. Box 94, Biglerville, PA 17307-0094
Arrangements under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory in Hanover.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com