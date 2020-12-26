Mary K. Fromm, formerly of Paradise, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville. She was the wife of the late Paul J. Fromm who died September 6, 2019. Born in West Willow, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. K. and Marian B. Mitchell Shaffer. Mary was a graduate of Solanco School District and a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise. She enjoyed working outside in the yard, decorating for the holidays, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by 2 children: Cliff (Ann Neimer) Fromm, Deborah (David) Jackson both of Lancaster, and 3 grandchildren: Josh (Liz Heller) Fromm, Derek (Dana Racina) Linke and Shane Jackson all of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Barbara Shaffer and Emily Detterline.
Funeral service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise on Tuesday, December 29th at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Brad Moger will be officiating. Interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary's memory to Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Road, #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. shiveryfuneralhome.com