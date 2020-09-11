Mary Köenig Rhoads
Mary K. Rhoads, 95 years young, of Willow Street, Pennsylvania, peacefully departed her earthly home with her family by her side and jubilantly entered her new Home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on October 6, 1924, she was the daughter of German immigrants, Karl and Frances (Zankl) Köenig. She beamed proudly of her German heritage, learned to speak German before English, and remembered fondly her growing up days on Cabbage Hill. She entertained her family with stories of her years growing up in Unicorn, Lancaster, & Quarryville in her father's bar and hotel business.
Mary is now celebrating with her loving husband, David S. Rhoads, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1995. They lived two houses apart in Quarryville during their teen years and were married in Quarryville, PA, in 1947.
She retired from RCA after a 35-year career as a Quality Control Inspector. After her RCA retirement, she worked with her son David (Jane) Rhoads for 25 years at the family pizza shop, House of Pizza, in Willow Street. One of her duties there was slicing meats, cheese, and veggies. This earned her the nickname "Grammy Slice" from her great-grandchildren.
Mary graduated from Quarryville High School, was a former member of Trinity Evangelical Free Church of Willow Street, and recently worshiped at Victory Church of Lancaster. She was a VFW Auxiliary Life Member. She especially enjoyed the company of a private widow's group, "The Glamour Girls." Due to her spunkiness and adventurous spirit, she gained the moniker "Rammy Grammy."
Mary shared her love of family by playing pinochle with them regularly and crocheting afghans for each of her children and grandchildren. She had an adoration and endearing love for all animals, especially her cats, Cuddles and Buddy Boy.
Mary possessed the joy of life and showed it by jitterbugging at her grandchildrens' weddings and faithfully taking weekend camping trips with her family on a relative's farm for over 60 years. Her vibrant, young-at-heart personality bubbled out through smiles, hugs, and kisses to all of her very large extended family. Visiting with many of them at the annual Rhoads Chicken Corn Soup Reunion highlighted each of her summers since at least 1947, the year she married David.
Mary is survived by three beloved children: David S. Rhoads, Jr. (Jane Mylin) of Lancaster, Carla F. McCord (Bill) of Willow Street, Douglas K. Rhoads of Lititz; eight blessed grandchildren: Becky Rhoads Schick (Steve) of Quarryville, Dan Rhoads (Amy Hess) of Cleveland, OH, Jon Rhoads (Jenna Groff) of Lancaster, Chrissy Rhoads of Lancaster, Jaime McCord Kapur (Peter) of Jacksonville, NC, Derek McCord (Robyn Selvidge) of Garner, NC, Zach Rhoads of Willow Street, Jordan Rhoads of Lancaster; and 20 treasured great-grandchildren (of which she used to worry she would not live long enough to meet even one). Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Karl and Frances (Zankl) Köenig, her step mother, Edna Köenig, and her brother, Carl Köenig, Jr.
The Funeral Service for Mary will be on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11am on the South Lawn at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, with The Rev. Steven Fafel officiating. Family will receive friends at a closed casket visitation from 10am-11am. Service will follow at 11am. Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011, or Helping Hands for Animals, 1350 New Danville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send condolences, to watch a live stream of Mary's funeral service (as well as a recorded video of the service) please visit her obituary page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
