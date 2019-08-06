Mary K. Blevins, 77, of Little Britain Church Road, Peach Bottom, PA died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the widow of David O. Blevins who died on June 13, 2008. Born in Drumore, she was the daughter of the late William S. and Viola R. Graver Boone.
A homemaker, she was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and birdwatching.
She was preceded in death by 7 siblings, James Boone, Ethel Groff, Willis Boone, Carl Boone, Doris Badger, Shirley Roark, and Betty Cash.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:00AM at Bethesda United Methodist Cemetery, 1086 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA with Pastor Windell E. Pell officiating.