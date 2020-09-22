Mary Joyce Walton, age 96 of Gap, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Twin Pines Health Care Center in West Grove, PA. She was born May 29, 1924 in Christiana, PA the daughter of Paul and Emma Martin. She is survived by a son, John (Lisa) Walton of New Providence, PA, 3 grandchildren, Zachariah Deaver, Joseph and James Walton, and 2 great-grandchildren, Avis and Liam Deaver. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her 3 daughters, Mary Ellen, Angie, and Sandy, and her sister, Ruth Ann Ferguson.
She was educated at the George School in Bucks County, PA and graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC in 1946. Her first Job was a Reporter for the Downingtown Archive. She then worked as a section manager and buyer for Strawbridge and Clothier until her marriage in 1950, and life on the farm on Bell Road in Christiana. After the death of Mary Ellen in 1965, she took classes to teach Remedial Reading and began a career sharing her love of learning as a teacher's aide. She helped many children learn to be better at reading and to love books as she did. She also volunteered at the Christiana Library and was involved in story time there for many years. She was a birthright member of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) and was a member of Sadsbury Monthly Meeting.
Services will be private with interment in Bart Meeting Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sadsbury Monthly Meeting, 1089 Simmontown Road, Gap, PA 17527 or Bart Meeting Society of Friends c/o Taylor Lamborn, 876 Freemansville Road, Reading, PA 19607. shiveryfuneralhome.com