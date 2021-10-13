Mary Joyce Ritter, 68, of Elizabethtown entered into eternal rest on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lancaster.
She was born August 4, 1953, in Lancaster.
Mary worked as a cashier and greeter at Darrenkamp’s Market for many years.
She enjoyed reading, watching TV, cooking, baking, and BINGO, but she loved animals and had many throughout the years.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Lang.
Mary is survived by her husband of 35 years, Earl W. Ritter; stepson, Timothy S. Taylor; stepdaughter, Dawn M. Taylor; four step-granddaughters; one step-great-grandson; one step-great-great-grandson; best friend, Martha McDougal, and Ginger the Beagle.
There will be no services at this time.
The family has entrusted the Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with the arrangements.
