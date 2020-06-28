Mary Joan Weaver, 87, of Lititz, passed away on June 25, 2020 at Legends of Lititz. Born in Cimarron, NM, she was one of seven children born to the late Jonathan and Lucille Ruppert. Joan was the beloved wife of Melvin H. Weaver, and they shared 63 years of marriage. Also surviving are her three children: two sons, Jeffrey Weaver (Lauren) and Robert Weaver (Carol), and one daughter, Joann Weaver; four grandchildren, Amy, David, Emily and Elizabeth; and one great granddaughter, Claire. She is survived by a brother, James Ruppert, and a sister, Sarah Ruppert. She was preceded by two brothers, Bernard and Jonathan, Jr., and two sisters, Judith and Yvonne.
Joan graduated from Mt. Penn High School in 1952. She was a loving wife and mother, and enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bridge, reading and traveling. She enjoyed collecting snowman and sunflower memorabilia. She was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz, PA.
Services will be private and interment will take place at Machpelah Cemetery in Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com