Mary Joan Polanskey, 83, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of R. Walter Polanskey for 61 years.
Born in Pittsburgh to the late Albert and Laura Gaul, she graduated from Bellevue High School and became a keypunch operator at Alcoa before having three children. After moving to Lancaster in 1977, Mary became a receptionist, retiring from Hartford Insurance. She proudly doted on her three grandchildren and enjoyed photography, gardening, and baking, especially Christmas cookies, although she was most known for her potato salad and pies.
In addition to her husband Walt, Mary is survived by her sister Arlene McCalmont, Pittsburgh; her children, Dr. Carol Polanskey, wife of Dr. Martin Ratliff of Pasadena, CA; Steve Polanskey, husband of Gay (Graham) of Lancaster; and Sharon Polanskey, Lancaster. Grandchildren are Nicole Polanskey, Annapolis; Hunter Polanskey, Lancaster; and Laura Ratliff, Pasadena.
Friends and family will be received from 2–3pm Monday, December 23 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 followed by a service at 3pm. Flowers welcome or donations in Mary's memory to Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Dr., Lancaster PA 17601.
