Mary Jo Grimm, 78, formerly of Ross Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully at Maple Farm Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Friday, October 1, 2021.
Born in Braintree, Massachusetts, she was the wife of the late John Henry Grimm, Jr., who passed away in 1997. She was the daughter of the late Havard and Ruth Herman.
Mary Jo was an active member of First Reformed United Church of Christ. She graduated from Millersville University with a Bachelor’s Degree and earned her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Temple University. She retired in 1999 from teaching kindergarten at George Ross Elementary School where she worked for 34 years fulfilling her passion of educating Lancaster’s youth.
Mary Jo not only loved her family but also had many interests that brought her joy, one being able to travel. One of her favorite places was the beach, especially Wildwood, NJ, where she would go every year with family. She also enjoyed going to Myrtle Beach, SC. There are too many other destinations to name, however a favorite of hers was to go to Walt Disney World in Florida.
She is lovingly survived by three children, Michael J. Grimm, husband of Carrie Petrarco Grimm, Ephrata, PA, Sharon L. Posey, wife of William G. Posey, McGaheysville, VA, and John Henry Grimm III, Lancaster, PA. She is also survived by her sister Jeanne Herman, Lancaster, PA and was preceded in death by her brother, John Herman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary Jo’s funeral service at The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange St., (Corner of W. Orange St and Pine St.), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with The Rev. Devin B. Jeffers officiating. Interment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Groff’s on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Lancaster Education Foundation, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or www.lancastereducation.com/contribute. The funeral service will be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/6934234662.
Please visit Mary Jo’s Memorial Page to share a condolence or to access the link at