Mary Jo (Colon) Barr, 94, of Canton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 29. Born on May 31, 1927 in Lancaster, PA to Joseph and Mary Colon. Mary Jo graduated Lancaster Catholic HS in 1944, married her high school sweetheart, Bill Barr, in 1948, and then moved to Canton with her family in 1958. Regarded by many Canton residents as the #1 fan of local athletic events, Mary Jo spent the next fifty years cheering on her children, grandchildren and other young athletes in Stark County. Accompanied by her husband, Bill, she attended almost every Lehman HS sporting event from 1963-1973, before switching her allegiance to McKinley in 1976 after the closure of Lehman. The activities of her grandchildren led her to avidly follow five different high schools over the next 20 years. It seemed that everyone knew her and admired her dedication to her family.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, H. William (Bill) Barr, in July of 2000. She is survived by her brother, Joseph T. (Jane) Colon, and her sister, Susan C. (Rich) Rankin, both of Lancaster County, PA; four children: Jeff (Marilyn) Barr, Mike (Amy) Barr, Susan (David) Pavlick, and Tim (Maureen) Barr, all of the Canton area; eleven grandchildren: Jesse, Matt, Joe, Sara, Katie, Abby, Nathan, Carly, Steve, Rachelle and Natalie; and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all.
A private service for family members will be held at Wackerly Funeral Home in Canton on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery, Canton. Contributions may be made honoring her love of local athletics to the Downtown Canton YMCA or J. Babe Stern Community Center. Personal condolences are invited online at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
