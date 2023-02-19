Mary Jo Aho, 94, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was the wife of the late Frederick S. Aho, who passed away in 2009. Born in Elyria, OH, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. and Muriel Gochenour Reutter.
Mary Jo had been a homemaker and had worked as the secretary to the librarian at Haverford College. Prior to that, in Ohio, she had worked for 5 years for the Ford Motor Company.
She was an active member of the Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. She served as a volunteer typist for the Braille Library and crocheted sweaters for several charities.
Mary Jo is survived by her children: Mark C. married to Donna Aho of Lancaster, Kristi A. Aho married to James Kraft of Owings Mills, MD, and Gavin P. Aho of Baltimore, MD; her 7 grandchildren: Andrew, Erin, Daniel, Aaron, Evan, Michael and Lilly; her brother Earle R. Reutter of Canton, OH and sister-in-law Delores Reutter of Valhalla, NY. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles J. Reutter.
Friends will be received on February 27 from 9:30-10 AM at the Chapel at Luther Acres, 600 East Main St., Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at the above address or to the Luther Acres Benevolent Fund at luthercare.org/donate-now/. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com