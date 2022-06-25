Mary Jeanne (Sneath) Myers 1925 2022

Mary Jeanne (Sneath) Myers passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 21, 2022, at her home in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania. She was 97 years old and was close by her beloved family. Mrs. Myers was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on February 7, 1925, to the late George Neff Sneath and Susan (Gerlach) Sneath (later Vollmer).
Mary Jeanne grew up in a boisterous household of five active and opinionated brothers, all of whom served in and survived World War II. She also had a beloved but older sister who was a life-long friend to Mary Jeanne and her children. Mary Jeanne was a member of the Class of 1942 at J.P. McCaskey High School in Lancaster. She met her future husband, the late John Johns Myers, in August 1941 at Benny's Place, a teen dance hall in Quarryville. They began courting the next month, and by Christmas of that year John had proposed. They were married on January 31 at the Bethany Evangelical Church in Lancaster.
The couple's first child was born in April 1944, and over the ensuing 40 years John and Mary Jeanne delivered and reared seven children (five daughters, two sons), who initially attended Manheim Township schools and then switched to Conestoga Valley when the family moved to their longtime home on the New Holland Pike near Leola. In those many years and varied experiences, Mary Jeanne was a faithful and devoted wife and mother, authoring a steady home environment that produced successful students and productive citizens and community leaders.
Mrs. Myers was preceded in death by her husband in 2011 and by three grandchildren, triplet boys, who died in infancy and childhood in 1970 and 1975 (Whitney Baker Smyth, Jr., Douglas Charles Smyth, and Patrick Myers Smyth). She was also preceded in death by her father in 1945, her mother in 1983, all five of her brothers (Nelson in 1979, George in 2001, Mervin in 2002, Everett in 2009, and Robert in 2015). She was preceded also by three siblings who died in infancy in 1918, 1926, and 1927, and by three half siblings from her father's first marriage in the 1890's: Clarence Sneath in 1967, Mabel Sneath Rutter in 1985, Willis Sneath in 1996.
Mary Jeanne came from and thrived in a large and voluble family, and she gave birth to an equally large and voluble progeny. She is survived by her seven children, Sharon Rose Smyth (Whitney Baker Smyth) of Nashville, Sarajane Waltman of Pittsburgh, John Jay Myers of Pittsburgh, Susan Annette Castillo (James Castillo) of Harrisburg, Beth Ann Svendsen (Randall Scott Svendsen) of Pittsburgh, William Sneath Myers (Charlene Rae Myers) of Pittsburgh, and Lori Louise Moran of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by 28 grandchildren and their spouses, and by 21 great-grandchildren, and of course, many nieces and nephews and their families.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1PM in Grace United Methodist Cemetery, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551. Local arrangements by Groff Funeral & Cremation Services, 528 W Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17603, 717-394-5300.
