Mary Jean Ross (4/22/1960 - 4/28/2020)

Mary Jean (Jackubowski) Ross transitioned to the realms of angels and all those people and pets who have loved and gone before her on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
She had no regrets nor sadness. She truly loved everyone she met and found each person a true miracle with an important life story.
She lived every day of her life. It was pure magic. God was her center, for life is God.
Mary leaves behind her beloved husband, Bill, and 4 daughters: Mary (Al), Cathy (Chris), Patty (Brett) and Ashley; along with grandchildren, Isaac, Ian, and Amelia.
In lieu of tears, she just asks that you write a short story for her daughters, grandchildren and husband of a magical time shared. She also asks that you do one act of kindness for another today.
