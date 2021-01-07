Mary Jean Howard

Heaven gained another angel as Mary Jean (Schwerer) Howard, 84, of Lititz passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at home with family by her side. Born in Sandusky, OH on November 13, 1936 she was the daughter of the late Edwin Schwerer and Marcella (Herman) Schwerer of Sandusky, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, George A. Howard and were married 42 years.
She graduated in 1954 from St. Mary's Catholic High School in Sandusky, OH. Mary Jean took pride in raising her family. She enjoyed traveling and was in 45 states and Bermuda. She was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.
She is survived by four daughters, Diane J. wife of Robert Shee of Calvin, PA, Mary A. Read of Lititz, PA, Linda A. Howard of St. Petersburg, FL, Patricia A. Messina and son, James A. Howard husband of Debra both of West Babylon, NY; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, sister, Marcia Thomas and brother, Thomas Schwerer. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Theresa Howard and two sons-in-law, George Read and James Messina.
The family would like to thank Caring Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother. You are our angels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM on Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 7-9 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz and again Sunday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Another viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home on Monday before the mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mary Jean's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com