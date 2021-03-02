Mary Jane Zimmerman Glick, 81, of Ephrata, passed away February 26, 2021.
She was the wife of John R. Glick who preceded her in death in 2014 and was the daughter of the late Harvey Zimmerman and the late Robert and Mabel (Klopp) Sweigart.
Jane was a very strong woman, fighting against cancer four times and more recently heart issues.
She worked in the garment industry and sold Avon. Camping and traveling were a big part of her life with her husband. She was a member of the Early Bird Walking club and TOPS Club for 28 years; never missing a day of walking since joining. She loved riding her bike and walking the neighborhood, visiting neighbors along the way. She loved her pet dog, Katie, who went with her on walks and bike rides. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed attending her various clubs.
Jane loved life and lived it to the fullest! She was a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her three daughters, Susie, wife of Tom Brossman, Debbie, wife of Marvin Weiler, Judy, wife of John Echternach; seven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Nicole Frable.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
