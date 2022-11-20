Mary Jane Zabolotny, 93, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at ProMedica Nursing & Rehab in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Millersville, PA, Mary was a daughter of the late Milton K. and Virginia S. Trissler Caruthers. She was a member of Calvary Church and worked as a Watch Assembler at Hamilton Watch, Co., both of Lancaster, PA.
Mary enjoyed playing the piano and loved cats and the color purple.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Zabolotny and two brothers, Elvin and Alton Caruthers.
Mary is survived by her brother, Earl Caruthers, Sr., husband of Mary Ann Caruthers, and two nephews, Earl Caruthers, Jr., husband of Roberta Caruthers, and Carl Caruthers, husband of Jody Caruthers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
