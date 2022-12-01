Mary Jane Young, 81, of Pleasant View Retirement Community passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born in Mount Joy, she was the daughter of the late Henry S. and Goldie (Heilig) Meckley. Mary Jane was the wife of Daisley A. "Dave" Young with whom she celebrated 49 wonderful years of marriage on November 22nd.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1959. Her working life, besides being a homemaker, included employment as a secretary for the Titus B. Rutt Insurance Agency in Mount Joy. Her life in retirement was a pleasurable, boating life in Cape Coral, Florida, until complications from Parkinson's brought her back to Pennsylvania. Mary Jane was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mount Joy.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Dave, is a sister, Helen Wells of Pleasant View and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Henry S., Jay H., and Robert E. Meckley.
A funeral service honoring Mary Jane's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc, 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 10 AM. There is no formal greeting period before the service. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Retirement Communities Benevolent Fund, 544 N Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com