Mary Jane Witman, 95, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mennonite Home. She was the loving wife of the late Jack H. Witman. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Katherine (Reicheneder) March.
She graduated from Shillington H.S. and from Albright College with a BS degree in Home Economics.
Jane was a member of St. Peter's UCC and Hempfield United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed swimming, hiking, sewing, reading, travel, and spending time at their cabin in Tioga County.
She is survived by her children, Carol Marion and Craig Witman (Brenda); a sister, Dorothy Rabuck; grandchildren, Matthew Witman (Dawn), Chad Witman (Stefanie) and Joel Witman (Brianne); and four great-granddaughters.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Adamstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
