Mary Jane Wenger, 91, of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Goodville, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Susan Sheaffer Stauffer. She was the loving wife of the late Lester S. Wenger who died in March of 2010 following 60 years of marriage. Mary Jane worked alongside her husband on the family farm in Rapho Township; she also was employed in the food service department at the Manheim Auto Auction for 40 years. An active and faithful member of the former Erisman Mennonite Church, Manheim, she and her husband volunteered as youth leaders in their early years. Her interests included: cooking, baking, flower gardening, traveling, reading, playing the piano and daily walks with her dog. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and cherished the time she could spend with her family that she deeply loved.
Surviving are two daughters: Linda S. wife of Edwin L. Bentzel, June F. wife of Clair E. Nolt all of Manheim, four grandchildren: Angela Bentzel Kline wife of Wesley Kline, Bobbi Bentzel Mendez wife of Richard Mendez, Janelle wife of Christopher Shelly, Jeffrey husband of Maria Nolt, six great grandchildren: Bentlee and Airabella Mendez, Marissa, Josiah, Elias, and Andrew Shelly. Preceding her in death is a son, Robert "Bob" Wenger, three brothers: Harry, Lester, Melvin Stauffer, and a sister, Violetta Weaver.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mary Jane's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Erisman Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Mary Jane's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com