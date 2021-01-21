Mary Jane Trout, of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, formerly of Bird-in-Hand, peacefully transitioned from this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the age of 91. Mary Jane will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, and love of family and community – and left the world a better place than she found it.
Mary Jane was the loving wife of the late Robert "Bob" C. Trout, who passed away in 2003. Born April 9, 1929 on the family farm in White Horse, Mary Jane was the beloved daughter of the late James Montgomery Howard and Alice (Wise) Howard Keen, and sister of the late James "Jim" E. Howard.
After high school, Mary Jane worked for Armstrong Cork Company in Lancaster, and following Bob's career in baseball's "farm system," they joined his parents in the family business, E. Roy Trout & Son, Inc. of Paradise. Mary Jane and Bob were stand holders at the Bird-in-Hand Farmer's Market. In later years, Mary Jane worked for The Jay Group, lending her exquisite handwriting to notes that accompanied Tiffany & Company gifts.
Mary Jane was a lifetime member of the Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served her community – sharing her talents as a pianist, dining room coordinator for the annual Christmas Bazaar, Sunday school teacher, and Women's Fellowship and choir member. Mary Jane served on East Lampeter High School's Alumni Association's reunion committee. Mary Jane was a long-time member of Order of the Eastern Star of Strasburg.
Mary Jane will be remembered for her genuine compassion, quiet strength and resilience, and gentle demeanor, which taught us patience and acceptance. Her daughters and their families will profoundly miss her presence in their lives.
Mary Jane is survived by her three daughters: Deborah Trout-Kolb, of Westbrook, CT; Cynthia L. Brough, wife of Michael of Orlando, FL; and Kimberly S. Myer, wife of Randy, of Quarryville; 13 grandchildren, of which she was the proud Nani; 8 great-grandchildren; a nephew and 5 nieces. In addition to her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Bob," of which they shared 52 years of marriage, and her cherished brother, "Jim" Howard, wife of Peggy of Peterborough, NH.
A viewing will be held from 10:30-11:00 AM on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA, 17579. Graveside services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions are welcomed to the Bird-in-Hand United Methodist Church, PO Box 408, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505. For online condolences please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
