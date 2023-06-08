Mary Jane Stoltzfus, 87, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 6, 2023, after a short illness. She was the loving wife of 65 years to Clyde Eugene Stoltzfus. She was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond K. Horning and Mary Oberholtzer Horning.
She graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1955. She was an active member of Conestoga Mennonite Church serving on both the kitchen and library committees. She was active in the Fresh Air program, welcoming several urban children onto their small farm.
She helped establish the Morgantown Reuzit Shop and volunteered there for many years.
Her most satisfactory accomplishment was raising four sons, Lynn Stoltzfus, husband of Wendy Stoltzfus of Salisbury, PA; Gerald Stoltzfus, husband of Julie Stoltzfus of Narvon, PA; Thomas Stoltzfus, husband of Jen Stoltzfus of Mount Joy, PA; and Jesse Stoltzfus, husband of Misty Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, PA; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was the oldest of 9 siblings preceded in death by Richard, who died as an infant. Survived by Eugene Horning, Delores Long, Harold Horning, Martha Louise Diederich, Calvin Horning, Patricia Martin, and Robert Horning.
A viewing will be held Friday, June 9, from 6-8 PM at the Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, PA. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10th at 11:00 AM at Conestoga Mennonite Church. Interment will be a private ceremony at 10:00 AM at the Conestoga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Fairmount Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, PA. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
