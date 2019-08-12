Mary Jane Starr, 86, of Lancaster, formerly of New Holland, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was married 64 years to Chester Blaine Starr. Born in Brecknock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Weaver Bender.
Mary Jane was a graduate of the former Terre Hill High School. She retired from Old Guard Mutual Insurance Co. where she had worked for 15 years. She was a member of the Trinity E.C. Church in Terre Hill where she had been the choir director and pianist for 70 years. Mary Jane enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening and attending her grandson's sporting events.
Surviving besides her husband is a daughter, Cathy wife of John Speitel of Lancaster; a grandson, Patrick Speitel, a student at the University of Pittsburgh; and two sisters, Betty Martin of Lititz, and Julia wife of Donald Welsh of New Holland. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carey Starr, by a son Dennis Starr; and by brothers David Bender and Charles Allen "Skip" Bender.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, August 14, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity E.C. Church, 110 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with the Rev. Alton Hoffman officiating. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Center Union Cemetery, East Earl, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Starr's memory may be made to Trinity E.C. Church, 110 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA 17581. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.