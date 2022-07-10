Mary Jane Sprecher, 94, of Manheim, known to her family and friends as "MJ" passed away to her Lord peacefully at her daughter and son-in-law's home on Friday, July 1, 2022 where she has resided for the past 25 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Enos and Ruth Nagle Finefrock.
Over the years, she worked at several retail stores and retired at age 82 from Save Mart after 30 years of service.
MJ loved her family with all her heart as they loved her. She loved family get togethers, listening to hymns, especially How Great Thou Art by Elvis, playing Canasta, cross-stitching and crossword puzzles along with the occasional trip to Hollywood.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda wife of David Rockstroh with whom she resided; Jere husband of Kate Carpenter, Lewes, DE; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and her kitty cat "Roamer." Her siblings, Enos, Jr., Richard, Joseph and Patricia (Grier) Finefrock preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held graveside at Conestoga Memorial Gardens, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022 with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp officiating. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Mary Jane Sprecher' s memory to Hospice and Community Care.
Arangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.