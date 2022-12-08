Mary Jane Spicer

Mary Jane "MJ" Spicer, 92, lifelong resident of Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Thomas V. Spicer, Sr. to whom she was married for 53 years before he passed away on September 20, 2018. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late Philip P. and Mary Resch Habel.
She was a loving wife and mother to her family as well as an employee of the former Werman Shoe Factory, Marietta. Mary Jane was a member of Columbia United Methodist Church and was always "Columbia Proud," having supported Columbia Athletics which included Basketball and Football. She was an avid Penn State Football fan and New York Yankees fan. She would often impress others with her sports knowledge.
Mary Jane enjoyed speaking with and taking care of all of the people in her neighborhood and would help to keep the streets and properties clean, which promoted a sense of community pride. Anyone who knew her would appreciate her witty banter. Her favorite joy was listening to music by Bobby Vinton and having attended many of his concerts.
She is survived by one daughter: Lisa (Charles) Lehman, Columbia. Two sons: Mike (Brenda) Spicer, Lancaster and Scott Spicer, Columbia. Two step-sons: Thomas (Sue) Spicer, Jr., Columbia and Gary (Kay) Spicer, Maytown. Thirteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother: James Habel and one sister: Janet Frey.
The Family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at St. John Herr Estates and Compassus Hospice for their loving care and friendship.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Private interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Penn State Health, Children's Hospital, 600 University Drive, Hershey, PA 17033. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
