Mary Jane (Showalter) Miller, 90, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at StoneRidge Towne Centre Retirement Living Community, Myerstown.
She was born in Reinholds to the late Oliver S. and Florence P. (Kopp) Showalter and was the wife of Rev. James B. Miller with whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage last October 23rd.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds, where she was also a member of the choir, Reading Civic Opera and Choral Society, Cocalico Christian Women's Group, The Flying Dutchman Ski Club, and the Western Berks Horseman's Club.
Mary Jane was a graduate of East Cocalico Vocational School Class of 1948. Prior to retirement, she was a therapeutic activity worker at Wernersville State Hospital. Before that she worked and instructed at Colonial Hills Bowl in Sinking Spring and Wiest's Sporting Goods in West Reading.
In addition to her husband, Mary Jane is survived by son, James D., husband of Mary Ann (Bachert) Miller of Reinholds; 3 grandchildren, James S. Miller, Joshua D. Miller, and Katherine M. Burd; 3 great-grandchildren, Clayton, Wyatt, and Evie Miller; and sister, Brenda Dianne, wife of the late Barry L. Emes, of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Warren K. and Ray K. Showalter.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Rev. Kurt Strause officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
Family requests memorial contributions in Mary Jane's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
