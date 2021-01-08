Mary Jane Sechrist, 87, of Schaefferstown, passed away in her home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. She was the wife of George A. Sechrist with whom she was married to for 69 years. She was born in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County on August 30, 1933, a daughter of the late Frank and Ida Yeakel.
Mary Jane worked in various garment factories. She enjoyed playing bingo and the lottery and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Karl L. Sechrist of FL; George A. Sechrist and wife Robin of Lebanon; Linda Y. Hoffman and husband Doug of Myerstown; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com