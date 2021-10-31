Mary Jane Scott, 91, of Manheim Township, passed away at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late David Risser and the late Luella Landis Thompson. She was the wife of the late Perry B. Scott, Sr. who passed away on September 25, 2020, and with whom she had celebrated 69 years of marriage.
Jane had been a homemaker, and loved spending time with her family. She and her husband enjoyed boating for many years on the Chesapeake Bay in their boat, the Lady Jane.
She was a talented local artist, winning many awards for her works over the years. She also enjoyed gardening.
Jane is survived by her children: Bruce married to Peggy Scott of East Petersburg, Lance married to Nancy Scott of Lancaster, and Terry married to Debbie Scott of Kure Beach, NC; her four grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and her sister, Jean Ditzler of Coudersport, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Risser.
Private services will take place in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: