Mary Jane Scheaffer, 97, of Lancaster, PA, and formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at The Long Community at Highland in Lancaster, PA.
She was the loving wife of the late Carson L. Scheaffer for 52 ½ years and daughter of the late J. Stanley and Lillian (Beck) Cooper.
Surviving is a son, Jim Scheaffer, and his partner Linda Sarley, of Lancaster, PA; one granddaughter: Amy Groff, her husband Jason, and two great-granddaughters: Caroline and Addison, all of New Cumberland, PA; and one grandson: Daniel Scheaffer, his wife Katie, and great-granddaughter, Anna Reese, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Jane Scheaffer; one sister, Rose; and four brothers: Robert, John, Jim, and Jack.
Mary Jane was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata.
She graduated in 1939 from Ephrata High School, where she was a cheerleader and valedictorian, and then from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing in 1943.
Mary Jane worked as a Registered Nurse at Ephrata Community Hospital in the Emergency Room, as a Private Duty Nurse, a Summer Nurse at Camp Shand-YMCA, and part-time as a nurse at the former RCA in Lancaster.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing Bridge, and spending time with family.
In the past, she was a volunteer with the Golden Years Club and the Ephrata Hospital Auxiliary.
Friends are invited to visit at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522 from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019. Funeral services officiated by the Rev. Mark R. Luscombe will follow at 11:00 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences please visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com