Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Sattazahn, 89, passed away at her daughter's home on Monday January 25, 2021. Mary Jane went from her earthly home to her heavenly abode with JESUS after a battle with vascular dementia. She married later in life to the late Herbert E. Sattazahn. Born in Fredericksburg, PA., on March 26, 1931, Mary was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Luella Werner Zimmerman, and Mary had four brothers and two sisters. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Robert, James, and Edward Zimmerman, sister, Thelma (Zimmerman) Shearer, and two great-grandchildren: Joeli Grace Dougherty and Jason Asher Strangarity. Mary leaves behind a sister, Patricia Zimmerman of Palm Coast, FL., and a brother, Frederick Zimmerman of Cleona, PA.
Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Marilou (Lou) Jo Zimmerman Strangarity and her husband Dr. Joseph William Strangarity; six grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Abigail and husband Sean Dougherty and their five children: Seana, Sadie, Joeby, Jemma, and Jesse Dougherty; Rebekah Strangarity; Michael (Misha) Strangarity; Casey and her husband Malcolm Banks and their three children: Carter, Cayson, and Macy Banks; Joseph Asher Strangarity and his wife Genevieve Hagstrom-Strangarity and their two children: Genevieve Jolene and Giovanni Strangarity; and Natalie and her husband Corey Trupe and their three children: Scott, Avery, and Baby (?) Trupe.
Mary Jane was an active member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church her entire life. She loved teaching Sunday school and leading Bible Studies; however, her greatest gifts to church, family, friends, and foes alike was her faithful and tenacious prayer warrior posture. No matter what time of day or night, nor whatever the issues, Mary diligently and boldly prayed and sought the LORD's ear for anyone in need.
Mary Jane, or known by many as Coach, was an outstanding athlete herself, an exceptional teacher, mentor, and coach. She taught dancing, health and physical education, and she coached field hockey, basketball, and softball. Mary Jane taught at Cornwall Lebanon High School (now known as Cedar Crest), Brandywine Heights High School, East Stroudsburg College (now University), and lastly at Lebanon Junior High School. She was inducted into her college (East Stroudsburg) Hall of Fame both for her personal Field Hockey prowess and many accomplishments as well as her remarkable coaching career. Mary Jane was also one of the first 35 women to attain to the rank of International Official for Field Hockey, and she refereed many international matches.
Mary Jane (Coach M.J. or Miss Zimmerman) was greatly appreciated by many of the students she taught, coached, or invested her life towards helping and guiding over her many years of service. Daughter, sister, mom, grandma, great-grandma, friend, …. Mary left a legacy and a large wake, and she will be greatly missed; yet her legacy of love, grace, prayer, and forgiveness remain.
A graveside service will be held on June 5, 2021 at 11 am at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg, PA. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
